{p dir=”ltr”}The 2022 Minnesota Service Cooperative Multi-Region State Spelling Bee was held at Lakes Country Service Cooperative (LCSC), in Fergus Falls, on Feb. 24. 19 students competed in an exciting competition to be awarded the “Top Bee.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Information from the National Spelling Bee headquarters, Scripps, indicates the origin of the name “spelling bee” is one of those language puzzles that has never been accounted for. The spelling bee is a longtime academic tradition geared for grades five through eight students. Its purpose is to help improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.
{p dir=”ltr”}Parents, friends and family members sat at the edges of their seats as the spellers were eliminated one by one. Finally, as the competition entered the 12th round, Levi Gould’s final word, which secured his title as the Multi-Region State champion, was “organelle.” Levi is enrolled in the Home Educated Youth Co-op located in Sartell. He will advance to the National Spelling Bee during “Bee Week” in Washington DC, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center the week of Memorial Day 2022.
{p dir=”ltr”}“All our competitors are winners. They won their classroom, school, district, and region bees and advanced to the multi-region state bee,” said LCSC Regional Coordinator Susan Ward. “They each demonstrated amazing memory skills and composure. We congratulate them all.”
{p dir=”ltr”}“It was a great week! I was just amazed that I actually won,” said Gould. “I wasn’t expecting to win with all the other spellers there who had also made it through two spelling bees. I took a moment to think about it and then I felt like cheering. Our family went out afterward for root beer floats to celebrate!”
{p dir=”ltr”}Retired Fergus Falls principal, Jon Harris, was one of the judges for the contest.
{p dir=”ltr”}Lakes Country Service Cooperative (LCSC) is a public, non-profit membership-based organization dedicated to providing services that help make their members successful. Originally created by legislation in 1976 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives to provide services to pre-K through 12 education, they have grown and expanded to provide high quality, innovative programs to cities, counties, other governmental agencies, and nonprofit entities.
