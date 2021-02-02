With 21 years of teaching experience under his belt, Dave Stordalen joined the music program in Fergus Falls as a general music and orchestra teacher, bringing a wide range of experience along with him. “Mr. Stordalen joined the Fergus Falls Public School on Jan. 4 — and we are thrilled to be able to add his talents to our music department. He comes to us with an extensive background in teaching instrumental music both in band and in orchestra. He taught for many years in southern Minnesota, and most recently served as a music director at Bemidji State University,” shared Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke.
Stordalen is from Enderlin, North Dakota and graduated from North Dakota State University and served in the United States Army for four years, continuing with the National Guard up until about four years ago when he retired as the Army band master. He spent two years teaching in North Dakota before beginning his teaching career in Minnesota.
“I am full time and loving it,” exclaimed Stordalen, sharing that he also serves as conductor and executive director for the Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra program serves nine counties in the Mankato area.
“Kids who don’t have an orchestra experience can get one if they don’t have one in their school,” Stordalen explained of the opportunity.
Recently, Stordalen’s first-year orchestra students held their very first concert, which was filmed and shared with student families to share in the group’s progress. In light of COVID-19, in-person concerts have been put on hold due to concerns with social distancing within a concert setting. The improvement of the orchestra members was said to be great.
