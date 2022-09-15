Ryan Oliver stands aboard his piler machine during a fall sugar beet harvest. While corn and soybean production are certainly Minnesota agricultural mainstays, the state's sugar beet production remains among the top in the U.S., providing valuable jobs and seasonal opportunities throughout the region.
While corn and soybean fields appear endless throughout much of rural Minnesota’s landscape, the land of 10,000 lakes leads the nation in sugar beet production – in the past 10 years Minnesota has accounted for between 30 and 35 percent of all production within the United States.
Sugar is a crucial commodity for the U.S. and in the past 20 years overall production of sweet-tasting and soluble carbohydrate has risen by 17 percent. The industry proves to be a vital component of Minnesota’s economic activity; in 2021 alone, the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, one of the state’s largest sugar extraction cooperatives, created over $930 million in economic activity. This equates to over 5,000 jobs and approximately $255 million in labor income for Minnesota residents.
Ryan Oliver of Fergus Falls has been working for a local sugar beet operation for five years and explains how the work is demanding yet rewarding: “I enjoy – I feel like I’m a part of so much more. It takes so many people to get the sugar, from the farmers to the truckers and the eventual extraction taking place at the facility.”
Oliver began his work with the sugar beets on the ground taking samples off the trucks, eventually moving up to the position of assistant operator and to his current role as operator of one of the machines used through the beet harvest.
Oliver’s current shift has him working from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the fields are completely harvested and like many farming practices this is largely weather-dependent: “If it’s too warm, you can’t pull, if it’s too cold and they’re freezing, you can’t pull either. They have to be in that sweet zone.” Oliver has experienced seasons where they were done in under three weeks, while other years he’s seen the harvest go into November.
This time of year is typically referred to as the "pre-pile" or "pre-lift" time, a period where fields and equipment are prepped for the main harvest which usually begins around the first of October. The beets are harvested utilizing defoliators, which removes the green leaves and slices a slab from top of the sugar beet root, followed by pinch wheel harvesters that lift the vegetable from the soil.
These beets are loaded into trucks which then travels to a receiving station where they’re directed to a piler for unloading. As the trucks dump their loads, additional dirt is removed from the beets by the machine and a sample is collected for quality analysis. The resulting piles are mammoth in size – spanning 200 feet wide and up to 30 feet tall, temperature is a key part of the process, as beets that get too hot can experience sugar loss and result in sub-optimal yields. These beets are then reloaded into trucks and taken to extraction facilities for their final journey into becoming usable sugar.
