Sugar time

Ryan Oliver stands aboard his piler machine during a fall sugar beet harvest. While corn and soybean production are certainly Minnesota agricultural mainstays, the state's sugar beet production remains among the top in the U.S., providing valuable jobs and seasonal opportunities throughout the region.

 Submitted

While corn and soybean fields appear endless throughout much of rural Minnesota’s landscape, the land of 10,000 lakes leads the nation in sugar beet production – in the past 10 years Minnesota has accounted for between 30 and 35 percent of all production within the United States.



