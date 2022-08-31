The past few years have presented unique health challenges to residents of Otter Tail County and the OTC Public Health Office has been instrumental in providing guidance for businesses, schools and anyone impacted by the climate caused by the recent pandemic.
Kristi Wentworth is the assistant public health director for OTC and explains some of the ways her office was able to overcome unprecedented health concerns encountered over the past few years. “COVID-19 allowed us to find alternative ways to serve residents and key stakeholders throughout the community. Prior to the pandemic, there were very few services public health was able to proved without meeting face to face – now we can deliver consistent, appropriate program service in-person, virtually or by telephone.”
Wentworth explains that the pandemic high highlighted opportunities for local and state public health officials to work collaboratively with school staff, students and families as well as the community to achieve healthier outcomes: “More specifically, in the school environment, it highlighted the need for additional health office support, not just relating to pandemic responses, but also ensuring adequate resources, including vaccines and testing, outreach and training opportunities were and continue to remain available, throughout the region.”
OTCPH worked closely with all eight school districts as well as three private schools within the county during the pandemic. Regular situation reports highlighting executive orders and Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health guideline changes were shared and discussed as they pertained to safe learning plans established by the MDH.
“The Fergus Falls Public School District has worked very closely with Otter Tail County Public Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Jeff Drake, the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools. “Their guidance as well as local district data and community expectations continues to shape the district’s response.”
COVID-19 specific situational awareness reports and resources were shared regularly by OTCPH, helping to reduce risk to individuals and their communities. The agency has also increased direct public health nurse support for schools and childcare systems in response to a post-COVID climate.
