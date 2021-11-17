My name is Piper Andrews, I enrolled in the work-based learning (WBL) program because I thought it would be a good opportunity to explore different jobs that I have been interested in. I heard about the program through my financial and life management class when Mrs. Enderson came and talked about the course.
My first rotation has been with probation and my second will be at Design Intent Architecture. Throughout my experience with probation I’ve learned so much already. Going into my first day I didn’t really know what I was going to be seeing and learning about, but it has been very interesting. One of the first things I got to do was sit in on a meeting with a client. I enjoyed listening to the stories they tell and all the things they’ve been through. It’s so cool to hear the progress that they’ve made and how they want to turn their lives around. Another thing I experienced was a tour of the jail. This was a very interesting experience, because I’ve never been inside a jail before and didn’t know what to expect. My favorite thing I’ve done so far was going to see the local treatment facility here in Fergus Falls. It was cool to hear about their side of things and how they have to work with, and have good relationships with probation officers in order for their clients to be successful.
One of the biggest takeaways from this experience is to meet people where they are and to not judge others based on their past. I think that as a probation officer this would be very important because there are so many factors that come into play on why people do what they do.
I’m excited to start my second rotation and work with architecture as well. I’ve also been interested in architecture, so it will be fun to see if it’s something I’ll want to do later on in life. When I met with my supervisor he informed me that one of my tasks will be to design a tiny home, which I think will be very cool.
I would definitely recommend this course to other students because I believe that it’s a good way to get a feel of what it would be like to work in a professional setting. It’s also a great way to experience different careers to figure out what you want to do after high school. Gaining the knowledge on what your responsibilities will be as an employee will be very beneficial for future careers. This class teaches many important skills that I think would be very beneficial for any student looking to further their education after high school.
My plans for next year are to attend Johnson and Wales University in Providence Rhode Island. I am planning on playing college hockey, and I am still undecided on what I want to study while I am there.
Mrs. Enderson’s work-based learning students partner with area businesses in internships to educate and enhance Kennedy Secondary School students’ real-world learning experiences.