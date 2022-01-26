For Fergus Falls students, many look forward to the annual career fair held at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS). Sadly, because of COVID-19, students missed out on it in 2020, and received a somewhat alternate version of it in 2021.
To offer the students more career opportunities, in December of 2021, KSS brought 200 of their ninth grade students and eight chaperones to the FargoDome for the Health, Tech, and Trades Career Expo. The field trip brought upon many new experiences for students, with different exhibits, some being interactive.
”At Fergus Falls High School we place a lot of value in career and college readiness. This event allows our students to have hands-on experiences surrounding high-wage, high-demand careers in health, technology and the trades, most of which require a two-year degree or less. Not all students need a four-year degree to be successful!” Kathryn Enderson, work-based learning coordinator, commented.
Here are some accounts from students who went to the expo:
Siiri Smestad: “The Career Expo at the FargoDome was really engaging. I enjoyed the hands-on activities that were spread out around the dome. I was really pleased with the healthcare section. The part where you got to see the difference between the healthy lung and the lungs after smoking. The other health care section I liked was where you got to save the baby. The baby needed an oxygen mask and you had you press the mask on the baby. After you pressed the mask down you waited for the monitor numbers to rise. I also really liked the window making section. It was really fun racing with your friends and other people. Another part I liked was the ambulance part where you went inside the vehicle. The Career Expo was a fun place to go and it would be fun to go again.” Ava Eklund: “When we went to the FargoDome for the Career Expo, I didn’t expect this very much. We watched a review of what may happen there, and I just expected to walk around and look at things. I was very wrong, as there was hands on everything. From going into an ambulance, to pulling someone as if you’re a firefighter, to moving cranes. I personally wish there would have been a booth or more booths about interior design, as that is something I have considered in the past. Although there were a few very experienced workers there working some booths, I almost felt like a few were there to be there. I asked them some questions about the job and they almost seemed like they didn’t have an answer. Though, I would say I had a good take out of this experience and getting the chance to go to Fargo for the day. I would recommend taking freshman every year as I now I have more of an idea where I want to go after highschool.”Kadence Robinson: “The career fair was a very cool experience, and I highly recommend it to other students in the future. It had many hands-on activities that gave you an idea on how each career works and made it a fun way to learn about it. For example they displayed a station where you could try and put together a window frame. I raced with a friend to see who could do it faster and I made the frame the fastest. For healthcare I looked at an example of what healthy lungs should look like as well as a smoker’s lungs. It wasn’t human lungs, but pig’s lungs. We were able to feel the lungs with rubber gloves on, and it was very squishy, which I did not expect. The smokers lungs were gray in color and did not pump air very well. Along with the healthcare, you were able to monitor someone’s heart, and look inside a human ear. I also went into an ambulance and I got to put on a fire fighter suit. Overall it was a really fun experience and I would totally do it again.”