Anna Erickson has been painting for as long as she can remember. A beloved hobby of hers, she was mostly self taught from a young age.
Now a senior at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS), Erickson is taking her brush from the canvas to the cement, and can be found using her impressive painting skills on the school hallway walls.
KSS principal Mark Anderson had the idea to create a student mural on the bland hallway walls, and brighten up the walkways that students traverse through every day.
“This came about from a project I had a student do while I was at Winona Senior High School,” explained Anderson, who worked at Winona before coming to KSS. “I knew our art students had tremendous talent and we had empty walls in need of something. When Mr. Thielke and Mr. Drake were giving me a tour in my process of deciding about accepting the position, they walked me around and I talked about adding student murals to spaces in the building if I came.”
Anderson’s idea was quickly welcomed, and the high school art teacher recommended Erickson for the job.
Erickson shared that she was pretty excited when the school asked her to paint the mural. “I really like art and I like the idea of being able to leave a legacy on the school,” she said.
She came up with the whole design, covering two long, tan colored walls in hallway 2900, and spent the last two months prepping for the project. Now, it’s time to paint.
The mural will feature 20 painted students doing various school activities such as golf, orchestra, baseball, band, football, gymnastics, theater and more. “I wanted to do other activities and not just sports, because not every kid does a sport,” she said. She also chose activities because she wanted the wall to be filled with color and the images would fit her preferred style of painting, which she described as impressionistic realism. She likes her work to look photo-like, but with a touch of abstract — realism with “broad strokes.”
Above the swinging, singing and twirling painted students will be the words “It’s always a good day to be an Otter,” written in gold paint. “I’m excited to see how it turns out,” said Erickson. “I think it will bring a lot of color to this hallway.”
She hopes to complete the whole mural by the end of the school year. But, if she doesn’t, she doesn’t mind giving her rough drafts over to the school and letting a future student lend their brush to the project. “I think that would be kind of cool,” she shared.
Teachers and students stop to watch Erickson work during the school day while she paints during her free periods. “I’m used to doing art in a studio, by myself, where no one is around and all they ever see is the finished product. So, someone watching the process is a little bit nerve wracking,” she admitted. “But, it’s also really cool.”
A multi-talented student, in addition to painting Erickson participates in music, Nordic skiing, theater and dance. When asked how she manages her time while doing so many activities, she laughed and said that she doesn’t get a lot of sleep. “You just have to be a very Type A person,” she added.
Though her talent is obvious by watching her paint the giant athletes, performers and musicians on the cement walls, she doesn’t plan on pursuing art as a career. After her senior year is complete, she plans on attending college and majoring in neuroscience, with a goal of going into medical research. “I like painting when I get to pick what I’m painting and I get to pick my own deadlines,” she explained. “It’s just a fun hobby. And it’s also how I destress.”
Hobby or not, the walls at KSS are beginning to fill up with color and life. Students walk by in awe and will continue to do so for years to come. Erickson will certainly leave a colorful legacy at KSS, making it a brighter place.