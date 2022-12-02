Area residents keen on getting their fix of lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread and a favorite holiday delicacy for many, now have an option to satisfy their cravings on the go.
Kim Englund operates a drive-thru lefse stand on County Road 1, between Melby and her hometown of Evansville.
“It’s kind of an accident how it happened,” Englund explains. “Both my grandmas used to make (lefse), and my attitude is that if I’m going to make a little bit, I may as well make a ton.”
Englund operates under the state’s cottage food exemption, a program that allows for individuals to make and sell certain non-potentially hazardous food and canned goods in Minnesota without a license. Cottage food producers are still required to register with the state and adhere to stipulated best practices and training.
“People want to buy local and know what’s in their food,” Englund explains. “I feel it is coming back to that idea, and it’s all the locals that support it — that’s what’s great about small towns.”
Englund has been making lefse and selling the popular treat at area markets for around eight years, but it is only in the past two that they’ve started operating their takeaway stand, which is a red converted deer stand with a sliding window.
“We started making it and it became our family vacation money,” Englund mentions. “And yes, we use real potatoes.”
Englund also makes cowboy candy, a candied jalapeno treat that’s inspired by Texas cuisine along with cowgirl candy, which is the same but made with banana peppers – she also offers honey butter for sale as well. She says that the whole family is involved, and even her two children are certified through the state’s cottage food law process.
“We just went with it — my son is 13 and runs the drive-thru,” Englund continues. “We start making lefse in September and close Christmas Day.”
Englund’s lefse stand is typically open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and accepts cash and Venmo for payment.
