Lefse pit-stop

Kim Englund has been making a holiday favorite with traditional Norwegian roots, lefse, for about a decade, and operates a drive-thru stand with her family just south of Christina Lake. 

 Submitted | Kim Englund

Area residents keen on getting their fix of lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread and a favorite holiday delicacy for many, now have an option to satisfy their cravings on the go.



