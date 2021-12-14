At Monday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, school board member, Matthew Lemke was honored for a recent nomination. Lemke was named to the 2022 All-State School Board, the most prestigious award given by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA).
The MSBA selects up to seven individual school board members to receive this award out of roughly 2,300 school board members across the state of Minnesota.
In receiving this award, Lemke was recognized for meeting the criteria for nominees, including MSBA training, excellence in boardsmanship, demonstrating strong leadership skills, communication skills and visionary thinking along with demonstrating concern for students, staff and taxpayers.
“I feel very honored and humbled to receive this recognition. I know how dedicated past school board members have been to receive this award and their passion for students, staff and public education. I am very grateful to be seen in that same light,” shared Lemke. “I know this award is also about the great things happening in Fergus Falls Public Schools and how dedicated our administration, teachers, staff and my fellow board members are in wanting to see all students succeed.”
Lemke also recently participated in the annual MSBA Delegate Assembly on Dec. 4. Lemke, along with 117 other school board members from districts across Minnesota, discussed potential statewide education policies that will serve as the focus of the MSBA’s platform during the upcoming legislative session.
The MSBA Delegate Assembly is where grassroots policymaking in education takes place. School boards or school board members identify issues that need to be resolved and introduce new and innovative ideas, which they bring to the MSBA in the form of a resolution. Resolutions, if passed, are motions adopted by the MSBA body, which are then used as the MSBA’s platform during the legislative session. Resolutions that are passed by the MSBA Delegate Assembly are not laws, they are education policies that the MSBA uses as a platform when the legislation seeks out the MSBA’s position on specific issues.
During the Dec. 4 meeting, 24 resolutions submitted by public school board members were presented and voted on. Out of the 24 resolutions, 18 of them passed.
The MSBA voted to support moving away from using free and reduced lunch application forms as a primary determining factor in compensatory funding for public schools.
The MSBA stated: “Districts around the state have increasingly experienced a reduction in education benefit form applications — the application for free and reduced price lunch. It’s been a decade-old problem, growing to a larger problem in recent years, and the issue became more complicated during the COVID pandemic.”
There are many direct and indirect reasons why applications for free and reduced lunches have been declining, hurting public school funding. Students who qualify for SNAP benefits are directly certified for free and reduced lunch, without needing to fill out a form. Additionally, during the COVID pandemic, the federal government provided free lunches for students, meaning there was no need for families to fill out the free and reduced lunch form.
Since the state relies on the submitted forms to determine how much compensatory funding a school district will receive, the former reasons, along with others, have led to a significant decline in compensatory revenue for many school districts across the state.
The MSBA hopes to move away from using these forms to determine funding.
The MSBA also voted to not support the proposed constitutional amendment, known as the Page Amendment, in its current form, as they would like to see clearer language which specifically establishes the state’s responsibility to fully fund the rights established in the amendment.