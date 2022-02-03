Purchase Access

Fergus Falls Public School board member, Matthew Lemke, has been named to the 2022 All-State School Board. The recognition is one of Minnesota School Boards Association’s (MSBA) most distinguished awards. 

On Jan. 13, Lemke was presented with his award at the MSBA’s annual Leadership Conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center. 

In a previous interview with the Daily Journal, Lemke shared that he was honored and humbled to receive this recognition.  “I know how dedicated past school board members have been to receive this award and their passion for students, staff and public education. I am very grateful to be seen in that same light,” he said. “I know this award is also about the great things happening in Fergus Falls Public Schools and how dedicated our administration, teachers, staff and my fellow board members are in wanting to see all students succeed.”

Lemke has been serving on the Fergus Falls school board for 20 years. Fellow school board member, Melanie Cole, described her colleague as “dedicated, well-informed and proactive.” 

Superintendent Jeff Drake also commended Lemke for his work. “There are many reasons why people seek positions on school boards.  Sometimes they have a strong interest in a particular program.  Sometimes they are upset about something and want to ensure that it gets addressed. The best ones do it because of a love of children, a belief in the power of education, an interest in all facets of school operation and a commitment to high standards,” explained Drake. “Mr. Lemke embodies the qualities of the very best school board members.”

