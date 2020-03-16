Let's Get Growing, scheduled for April 4, 2020 has been canceled by University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners, Douglas County out of concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. We did not make this decision lightly. Extension takes the health of our participants and communities seriously. Please contact Douglas County Extension at 320-762-3890 with any questions.
