The Fergus Falls City Council, at the Sept. 19 meeting, approved project plans and the authorization to advertise for bids for Regional Treatment Center Phase 3 Preservation Project which opened the doors to further the effort to stabilize and preserve the structure.
According to a city memo, the estimated probable construction cost for the base bid contract is $898,000.00 and $830,000.00 for the proposed five bid alternates. The combined estimated construction cost is $1,728,000.00.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow stated during the meeting that the city was awarded $3,500,000 for Phase 2 and 3. The project expenditures up to this point for the already completed Phase 2 demolition are $2,447,035.65.
Yavarow further stated that a portion of the Phase 2 expenditures were already funded with the initial Phase 1 grant balance of $661,931.40. The remaining Phase 2 expenditures of $1,785,104.25 will come from the Phase 2 grant.
What this essentially means is that the grant amount of $1,714,895.75 that had not been spent from Phase 2 will be used as the Phase 3 funding source for the project. The amount however, does not include engineering, design, construction and administration fees, along with contingencies and staff time. Once the bid is awarded it will be contingent upon the final estimated project costs and the availability of funding at that time.
The timing of the approval to receive bids comes at this time because the engineering firm Stantec Inc. has substantially completed their project plans and specifications for Phase 3. The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has also completed their 30-60-90% interval plan review.
Bruce Paulson, with Stantec Inc., states in a letter to the SHPO, dated Sept. 8, that when the bids are received for the current project, and if there are funds remaining, they would be applied towards the design and implementation of a passive ventilation system to the greatest extent possible.
SHPO responded in the letter stating that in order to meet standards, the proposed boarding-up of window openings should not damage the extant historic windows (sash) or window frames. However, Paulson responded by stating that it was their understanding that the aluminum windows on the first floor of building one are not considered historically significant. The reason for covering the first floor glass block windows is because they continue to be broken by vandals.
“When this is done, the only two doors that will access the building are at the east side of building one in the front and at the back side of Building one. Those would be the two doors and those were both installed as part of the previous phases,” said Paulson.
Council member Brent Thompson expressed concern that SHPO might be forcing the city to spend the leftover money a certain way.
“I was under the understanding that SHPO was just to maintain the historic tax credit in the future. I was not aware that SHPO was going to be involved as far as stating whether we can use the money from the state to do what we need to do to this building. I’m not willing to go and start putting a ventilation system in through an entire structure other than building one, because we know for a fact that one is never coming down. I’m a little bit confused here as far as I figured SHPO that we (be allowed) to just do certain things to maintain the tax credits. I did not know it was a requirement to be able to get the money from the state,” said Thompson.
City Finance Director Bill Sonmor clarified how the money could be spent.
“SHPO is not saying what’s eligible cost or not, I think they’re more opining on what you can do to the building is that correct? Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is the one who says what’s eligible costs. SHPO is not going to impact the eligibility of costs, I believe. That’s where we work with DEED,” said Sonmor.
Thompson then confirmed with Sonmor that the city can still pick and choose what they want to do, if they go out and get bids.
With that, the resolution to go forward with accepting bids was unanimously approved by council.