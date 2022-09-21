Phase 2 Demolition

This 2018 photo shows part of the Phase 2 demolition that took place at the former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

The Fergus Falls City Council, at the Sept. 19 meeting, approved project plans and the authorization to advertise for bids for Regional Treatment Center Phase 3 Preservation Project which opened the doors to further the effort to stabilize and preserve the structure.



