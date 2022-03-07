- Mar. 11: Lynne Olson, veteran assistant to the city administrator, has spent countless hours pouring over city council minutes dating back to the first meeting on Mar. 30, 1872. Olson’s program is a peek into the past, as she offers insight into the inner workings of city government and how Fergus Falls developed over the decades.
- Mar. 18: OTCHS education coordinator, Missy Hermes, will present “How the Scots Developed Fergus Falls,” a sentiment that seems preposterous to a strongly rooted Scandinavian community. According to Hermes, however, Fergus Falls owes a great deal to the Scots and Scots Irish. “Long before a single Norwegian ever said 'uffda' in Fergus Falls, there were brave and canny Scots blazing a trail for our city,” she shared.
- Mar. 25: Chris Schuelke, who finds it difficult to do justice to a community’s history, especially on its 150th anniversary, in less than an hour, focuses his program on the exploration of the history of Fergus Falls through a series of milestones that he says have defined our community. Not everyone may agree with his conclusions, so Schuelke encourages people to come prepared to discuss what they believe are the milestones in Fergus Falls' history.
- Apr. 1: Hermes returns with the program, “A Woman’s Touch: The Influence of Women in Fergus Falls.”
- Apr. 8: David Nycklemoe will speak on his 35 years as Fergus Falls city attorney. During his tenure, Nycklemoe watched and led the city council as they sought ways to grow the community. He developed countless ordinances and fought numerous battles as the city confronted its roadblocks. According to Nycklemoe, Fergus Falls has been blessed with elected officials who are hard-working and honest. In a 2004 interview with the "Daily Journal," Nycklemoe said, “I have yet to see any issues relating to honesty from elected officials, you can’t say that of many communities in Minnesota."
- Apr. 15: School District 544 Foundation Director Mindy Fuder talks about the history of Fergus Falls schools, which were part of the community since prior to its inception. In fact, the history of Fergus Falls schools dates back to the summer of 1871, when the fist classes were held — one year before Fergus Falls officially became a village. With an all-school reunion scheduled for summer 2022, Fuder is fulfilling the foundation’s mission is to help connect people back home.
- Apr. 25: Ben Underwood, direct descendent of Adoniram Judson (A.J.) Underwood, discusses his family's involvement in the newspaper industry, dating back to his ancestors. The Underwood family was involved with the newspaper until it was sold in the 1990s.
No registration is required to view the Coffee Klatch presentations. The Mar. 11 presentation will be available to join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82382479337.