A Center for the Arts’ (AC4TA) first outdoor summer concert will kick off on Sunday with a performance by John McAndrew.
McAndrew learned to play a wide variety of instruments, starting with the piano in his family’s Minnesota home. Given the opportunity to cover vocals in a band he was a member of, a fire was sparked with the realization that music holds power.
With a history of addiction and mental health struggles, McAndrew’s journey in the music industry has had its ups and downs. Through blackout performances and ruined shows, music remained with him. After determining that there had to be a better way, McAndrew turned a corner, embracing a new way of life by seeking help and embracing a sober lifestyle.
McAndrew’s music is a collection of life experiences addressing difficult topics. Between songs, he tells stories as a method of connecting with audience members. He has performed all over the country, sharing his immense talents with a wide variety of audiences.
Arriving in Fergus Falls on Wednesday evening, McAndrew will be doing outreach programming at the Veterans Home, Mill Street Residence, and PioneerCare prior to his Sunday show. He will also be rehearsing with a local choir and various musicians and will be visiting the Matthew House.
Expressing gratitude to AC4TA for connecting the Matthew House with McAndrew, board member Tammy Anderson stated, “John is stopping by the Matthew House to share his gift of music, and to share his powerful story of addiction. It means so much to the guys when people take time to share their time and talent with them. It gives them hope knowing people care.”
Tickets for McAndrew’s performance as part of the summer Kirkbride Park series are available at www.fergusarts.org. Spectators will be required to provide their own chairs.
More information about McAndrew is available on his website — http://johnmcandrew.com/index.htm.
