A Center For The Arts in Fergus Falls will be hosting the Dr. Seuss themed musical comedy “Seussical” June 24-26.
Michael Burgraff is the executive director of AC4TA and he talks about the history of dedication and hard work that have made shows like the recent production possible: “About nine years ago we started a youth theatre here doing Broadway junior shows.”
The program saw about 60 kids participating in its first year and quickly grew as interest and word spread throughout the community: “It’s always been my feeling that at this age, if young kids are willing to get up and audition, they should be given the chance to be in the show,” Burgraff explains.
Numbers of auditioning kids were growing rapidly up until the pandemic caused changes in theatre productions due to indoor venue restrictions; from an initial pool of 60 kids for the first production nearly a decade ago, the casts have grown every year since, eventually hitting the 200 mark for recent shows.
“COVID hit, but we continued to offer various online programs,” Burgraff says. “It was very difficult and very hard, but we wanted to keep something going for kids.”
“This year is exceptionally interesting because we haven’t been on stage for two years,” Burgraff states. “This year, the way the calendar fell, it was the shortest year we’ve ever had in terms of preparation – we’ve had only 15 days of rehearsals.”
Rehearsals go for about 2-1/2 hours and due to the unprecedented participation for the “Seussical” production, the cast has been divided into three separate groups that are all lead by separate directors.
This year AC4TA is back inside and their productions are thriving more than ever before: “We had over 170 kids turn out and we cast them all,” Burgraff mentions. “We’re running most of this with students – they’re doing the light boards, the sound boards and the follow spots, so it’s really a wonderful youth production.”
“We’re just so thrilled to be back inside,” Burgraff says. “For me, I live off the energy.”
The young thespians and burgeoning tech staff range from kindergarten all the way through to graduating seniors, making for a diverse cast and crew that is keen to finally deliver their talents and hard work to a live audience.
Burgraff speaks to how the mixture of talents and ages create special bonds that transcend AC4TA and make positive differences throughout the community: “It really is this wonderful theater camaraderie that happens not only when they’re here, but then throughout the year, which is really, really cool.”
“We are very, very proud of our program,” Burgraff continues. “The board of directors has recently voted that because this program has been experiencing such success, AC4TA will be increasing the number of youth productions, programming and classes that are offered to the area.”
More information about AC4TA is available online at fergusarts.org.