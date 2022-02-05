Small dance shoes, tutus and lots of wiggles are filling up the Lakes Area Community Center in Battle Lake every Thursday evening.
A new dance program put on through DanceBARN, a nationally recognized non-profit dance collective based out of Battle Lake, is being tested out in the small, thriving town this winter.
Both creatives and both dancers, Battle Lake locals Heidi Hull and Molly Johnston are lending their dancing skills to teach the classes. Johnston is the codirector at DanceBARN, holds her Bachelors of Fine Arts in modern dance, a Master of Fine Arts in dance and teaches at the School of Dance in Fergus Falls. Hull taught Just for Kix for years and used to direct and choreograph the musicals at Battle Lake High School.
“There were a few moms in the preschool class that just wanted dance class to happen,” explained Johnston. Hull and Johnston had been asked by parents, time and time again, about dance class offerings for children in Battle Lake. Recognizing the need, they teamed up and organized classes for preschoolers through third grade students.
When the classes were announced to the public, the spots filled up almost instantly. “We didn’t even send the flyers out,” said Hull. “So, obviously people wanted to do it.”
There are two class offerings, one for preschoolers and one for kindergarten through third grade students — both 6-week intro classes, “It’s a creative movement class,” explained Johnston. “Just getting the kids used to taking direction, learning about spacial awareness …”
Hull explained that teaching the classes feeds her creativity and her and Johnston have thoroughly enjoyed their time with the dance students so far.
“They are the silliest, most creative people on the planet,” added Johnston about the little dancers. “It’s just fun to spend a couple hours playing games and moving our bodies and using our imaginations.”
After the initial 6-week classes are complete, DanceBARN will assess if the classes will continue to be offered. But for now, by the looks of the number of small dancers filling up the community center, a need is certainly being met.
