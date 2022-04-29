When it comes to biking, one might picture a lovely summer afternoon, leisurely riding around the lake or down a gentle, paved path. But, for those who follow cycling as a sport, the idea of biking may bring to mind world class athletes, tight spandex, shaved legs, super speeds and intense competition.
One such cycling fan is Joe DeMars, who (when he isn’t cycling) is a science teacher at Battle Lake Public High School.
DeMars explained that he dove into “cycling culture” about 15 years ago. “I bought some junk bikes at a yard sale around 2007 and just fell in love with everything about them,” he said, recalling how the bikes brought back the joy and freedom he had felt when riding his bike as a child. Soon after that, his journey into the cycling world began.
DeMars grew up in Tempe, Arizona, but spent his summers in Battle Lake. He and his wife, Julia Everts, moved to Battle Lake full time in 2015, and DeMars quickly realized it was difficult to participate in cycling races without having to traverse across the state, “which got harder and harder to justify as I was getting older,” he explained.
So, like a true go-getter, DeMars decided to provide a solution to his own problem. He began to organize a gravel bike race, deemed The Hollo Gravel Classic, right here in Otter Tail County (OTC).
“In terms of getting a race going here in Battle Lake, I have ultimately been talking about it since we moved back in 2015. It wasn’t really until my daughter was born that I started worrying about my own safety riding on the highways and county roads,” shared DeMars. “Still wanting to ride and minimize the possibility of getting hit by a car pushed me to ride more gravel roads. In doing so, I realized that all the shortcuts we would take in the car around the county were accessible by bike, relatively quiet and more than anything else stunningly beautiful.”
The Hollo Gravel Classic features some of the most beautiful terrain in OTC. “Well, it’s 66 miles and about 3,500 feet of climbing … The majority of the race is on gravel roads with brief intermissions of paved highway.” The race will start and end in Battle Lake and riders will see Stalker Lake, Clitherall Lake, Lake Cristina, Hollo Lake (the race’s namesake), the Leaf Mountains, the foothills of the Seven Sisters Prairie and more.
The race won’t be all about the scenery, though, as DeMars explained that the route was partially inspired by the muddy, rugged, raucous sport of cyclocross. “For the layperson, cyclocross is a proper sport that has people ride bike around a half-mile mud obstacle course, traditionally in farm fields and poor weather,” said DeMars. “What makes it such a great time is that it is super spectator friendly. People can grab a beer and some food and stand right at the course line screaming and yelling at these racers who are going full gas in poor conditions.”
So, after the long, hilly trek through OTC, cyclists will end the Hollo Gravel Classic with a one-lap cyclocross style finish. “The goal here was to slow down the finish so people can really cheer on the riders as they finish what will likely be a tough day in the saddle,” DeMars explained. There will food, drinks and games available for spectators at the finish line.
The race will be held on Aug. 20, starting at 9 a.m. “I’m thinking the winners will finish around 1 p.m. with others trickling in until 3 p.m.-ish,” said DeMars. He added that he is hoping to find some original artwork to give away as prizes to the fastest cyclists.
All in all, DeMars is looking forward to the first of its kind bike race in OTC. “I’m excited to see people come in and share their experiences. These events always have so much diversity in terms of who is doing them,” he shared. “Some people will go out and fly through the course and do another race next weekend, others will truly suffer and go through some unfun and dark experiences to make it to the end.”
DeMars has been in both of those positions and thinks that is what is so great — hearing people talk about the blistering headwind coming into or out of a section of the race, or how they thought that there were only two climbs left, only to find out that there were three and the last one was rutted out with no good line to ride easily. “The stories of friendship and frustration, multiple mechanical issues, people finding others to ride with and share some of the workload. I could go on and on here, but the moral is that I’m excited, nervous and hopeful to hear how people handle the route,” he shared.
Cyclists have until May 15 to register for the race and can do so by sending DeMars a postcard (details can be found on the homepage of the Hollo Gravel Classic website at hollogravelclassic.com). Plans are already in the works for the Hollo Gravel Classic of 2023 and DeMars plans to host the race on an annual basis.
DeMars hopes people will enjoy the route whether they are racing competitively or not. “I would love it if everyone just went out for the adventure and challenged themselves,” he said. “Just go ride your bike, be safe and have fun.”
Those who are interested in more information and would like to stay updated about the race can visit the website hollogravelclassic.com and follow the race’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.