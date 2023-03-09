Zvi Levran, a former Fergus Falls physician accused with criminal sexual conduct in Michigan, is now facing 31 charges across 13 separate cases after pleading not guilty to four additional charges last week.
The case dates back to October 2022, after Levran was initially charged following a complaint filed by a 19-year-old male hockey player who saw Levran for an examination in the office located in the basement of Levran's Michigan home.
Since the initial charge, to which Levran pleaded not guilty and was released to his home, complaints flooded in, leading to an additional 10 counts of criminal sexual misconduct from four new complaints on Nov. 11, 2022. These complaints led to a second arrest.
West Bloomfield Police confirmed that the first six complaints involved two individuals, one male and one female, both unidentified.
Additional charges piled on in December 2022, in regards to a 30-year-old male and 14-year-old male. It was also established by prosecuting attorney, Tricia Dare, that there were a number of outstanding investigations underway extending outside of the state of Michigan.
Levran practiced medicine in Fergus Falls from 2011-18, working as a volunteer with the Fergus Falls high school hockey team within that time frame.
In December 2017, an unidentified 16-year-old male made an allegation against Levran stating that he saw the doctor for a shoulder injury and, following the shoulder examination, Levran reached down his pants.
Levran stopped working with Fergus Falls athletes at that time.
The Fergus Falls school district confirmed Levran's involvement in the hockey program during the aforementioned timeframe, but did not make additional comment on the matter. Conversations with Fergus Falls healthcare agencies have also wielded nothing more than confirmation of his employment, and little information about local investigations into the allegation against Levran has been made available.
Levran is currently being held in Oakland County Jail in Michigan, on bonds in excess of $2 million.
Preliminary exams for two of 11 cases in Michigan's 47th district court will be held on Apr. 11, with preliminary exams for two cases in Michigan's 48th district court set for Apr. 28.
Levran has plead not guilty to all 31 charges brought against him.
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
