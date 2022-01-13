Every month, Krista Kugler, children’s services librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library, heads over to McKinley Elementary school to visit the kindergartners.
During these monthly outreach visits, Kugler shares a library lesson with the children.
She teaches the kindergartners how to take good care of their books, such as keeping them out of the reach of pets, not dog earring pages and other helpful tips.
The fun curriculum she uses is called “Library Monkeys.”
The library monkeys, taken from the book “Five Little Monkeys Reading in Bed” by Eileen Christelow, are fictional characters that help with each library lesson. Every visit, one of the library monkeys learns a valuable lesson alongside the kindergartners.
Kugler shared that when she comes to visit, the kids love asking about the library monkeys. “I think (the curriculum) really resonates well with children in kindergarten,” she explained. “One of the lessons that has really stuck with most of the students was the tearing,” recalled Kugler.
During that lesson, Kugler showed the kindergartners how to turn pages in books, starting from the outside corner, so as to not tear the pages.
Paired with the library lesson, Kugler will read one or two stories to the kindergartners.
On Jan. 11, the temperatures finally climbed to a point where the kindergarteners could go outside — which was welcomed warmly after the children had spent a stretch of subzero days stuck indoors. Kugler took advantage of the nice weather and celebrated by taking her monthly visit to the playground. A perfect opportunity for library monkeys to get some fresh air!
“It was a beautiful day and it was the first time they had been able to go outside in a while,” she said, “so we just changed from the classroom setting to outside on the playground and it worked great.”
Shelley Schoeneck, kindergarten teacher at McKinley, thought it was fantastic. “It was a wonderful way to teach children that reading can happen anywhere!” she shared.
Kugler said the kids are always excited for their library lesson and she looks forward to her visits as well.
“It’s a great program for them and for the library as well.”
