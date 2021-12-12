Otter Tail County Public Health director, Jody Lien, was recently honored as a recipient of the 2021 Emerging Leader Award by the Local Public Health Association (LPHA) of Minnesota.
The annual award recognizes emerging leaders in the public health sector who go above and beyond to support and advance the health of their communities.
During the Nov. 23 Otter Tail County board meeting, Lien received her award and was recognized for her outstanding leadership, advocacy efforts and passion for public health.
“Being a new leader, going through the pandemic, you just do the best you can to serve your community,” shared Lien. “And so it was a special recognition for sure.”
Lien started working as the Otter Tail County Public Health director in November of 2018. She has spent two of her three years of service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “(The pandemic) just amplified and changed the dynamics a bit for us,” she said, “but ultimately at the end of the day, you know, our goal and our mission is the same — of really working with the community to prevent health issues, to really promote positive health and protect the health that our residents do have.”
During the Nov. 23 meeting, Lien was thanked for her dedication as the public health director. “We are so fortunate to have Jody here in Otter Tail County,” stated county administrator, Nicole Hansen in a release. “She ensures rural MN has a voice in public health, and it’s no surprise that she’s seen as a leader across the state of MN.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone