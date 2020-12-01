Winter celebrations are already kicking off and Otter Cove is leading the festive season with their Festival of Lights beginning today, Dec. 2. In partnership with the Downtown Riverfront Council’s Over the River Festival, Otter Cove will be hosting a drive through light display at Kirkbride Park Wednesday through Saturday with 23 individual light displays set up by different local businesses.
Cars can drive into the Regional Treatment Center grounds from West Fir Avenue, up North Oak Street and along the loop to the right. “The basic gist is that businesses will have 12 by 12 plots and they’ll be able to display their lights however they want,” says Jackie Krieger, museum coordinator for Otter Cove. “Cars can drive through and it’s all by donation, so there’s no entrance fee or anything like that.”
There will be QR codes displayed on signs throughout the displays which can be scanned with a smartphone. People can donate money through the code and some businesses will have raffles people can enter.
The entire event can be enjoyed from the warmth and safety of a vehicle. “There’s no food, no hot chocolate,” Kriger said. “We really wanted to do hot chocolate and then, with everything happening, kind of Round 2 with worsening of COVID, we can’t have anyone staffed there and we don’t really feel comfortable doing that for the safety of everyone.”
Otter Tail Power will also be stepping in to help with festivities. “Otter Tail Power is going to light up the Kirkbride as best they can. They’re going to have some lights on the Kirkbride as well as on trees, things like that, just help the lights come to life a little bit more,” Krieger said.
There’s no competition between the displays, which includes businesses like Pemberton Law, Don Pablos, Companion Animal Hospital, Lakeland Mental Health, Lake Shore Services and more. Otter Cove will have their own display, too, at the beginning of the loop. “There’s no competition or anything like that, it’s just a fun community event and a way for us to try and raise money during the closures and this crazy time,” Krieger said.
The lights will be on display Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Over the River Holiday Festival will be joining the Otter Cove Festival of Lights out in Kirkbride Park with holiday storytelling and a speech from the mayor at 5:30 p.m., ending with a fireworks display at 6 p.m. and a drive-in showing of the movie “Elf” (2003) starring Will Ferrell.
