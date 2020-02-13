Happy Valentine’s Day! There’s a variety of interesting activities available in Fergus Falls this weekend for platonic pairs or romantic partnerships looking to celebrate or simply avoid cabin fever. From movies to snowshoeing, fundraising and art workshops, there’s a diverse mix of events to choose from.
1. The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a movie on Valentine’s Day, Friday, at 1 p.m. Due to licensing restrictions the movie title cannot be named here, but it was released in 1953 and stars Audrey Hepburn as a touring European princess and Gregory Peck as an American reporter and Hepburn’s devious tour guide. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library, and the movie runs until about 3 p.m.
2. Artist Pieper Fleck Bloomquist will be at Kaddatz Galleries to host a Swedish bonadsmålning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn how Bloomquist keeps the centuries old art style alive by understanding key features of these painted tapestries and making her own paint with ground pigment and egg yolk. Her own collection of art is currently on display at Kaddatz Galleries. Participants will be creating a 4 by 6 inch geometric design on homemade canvas. The workshop costs $25 with materials provided.
3. Someplace Safe is holding their 17th annual teafundraiser on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Legacy Hall in M State Fergus Falls. There will be a silent auction, luncheon, tea, a fashion show by Maurice’s and entertainment by the Fergus Falls School of Dance. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and can be purchased at Someplace Safe in Fergus Falls or online. Someplace Safe is a nonprofit based in Fergus Falls that provides resources and services to victims and survivors of crime in a nine-county area.
4. Head to Kirkbride Park Saturday night for a candlelight ski and snowshoe event hosted by the Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be free skis for kids to use as well as free warm beverages. Free will donations from the event will go towards continued grooming of the Kirkbride trail and future ski events in Fergus Falls. The trail is about a mile long and is a great place to bring a date, friends or the kids.
