A Center for the Arts community theatre in Fergus Falls will be presenting the madcap comedy CLUE! Oct. 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m., with an additional showing taking place Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
El. J. Arntson is the director of the show and describes the various challenges his team has encountered when developing live productions in recent years: “This play was initially scheduled to be performed the summer of 2020 when the pandemic put everything on hold. Quite literally the royalties for this production have been paid for over two years. Across the nation, live theater is struggling to recover from the loss of performances – people’s habits have changed and it is increasingly more difficult to fill theaters.”
Arntson describes how every live performance of every play is special due to the nature of its production and delivery: “Unlike the movies, we do not get several takes and additional editing to put together a performance. What we do is what the audience gets. The actors on the stage are unpaid volunteers who work and live in the community, which is another reason this production is so special – those on the stage are your friends and neighbors.”
This production is also a unique event because of the 50’s costume contest set to be held in conjunction with the CLUE! performance. Those attending the play are encouraged to wear 50’s-era clothing and 15 minutes before the curtains open there will be a costume parade across the stage. Each night's winner will receive two tickets to an upcoming AC4TA performance and a CLUE! board game.
“It is said that a tragedy is a struggle against an immovable object, a comedy is a struggle against a moveable object and a farce is a struggle against a ridiculous object. CLUE! is a farce and that’s another thing that makes it special,” Arntson says.
Arntson discusses some of the key differences between performance genres and how they impact production and viewership” “The difference obviously between a musical and a non-musical production is in a non-musical the characters don't spontaneously break into song. Because of this, non-musical productions tend to be more believable in tone. There are exceptions, however, including Fiddler on the Roof and Man of La Mancha.”
Arntson notes that non-musical productions usually have a more fully developed plot lines with characters that are more rounded, while musicals are generally more expensive due to the royalties paid to the publishing companies; the royalties for a non-musical productions are literally thousands of dollars cheaper.
CLUE! was cast early in September and rehearsals began in the middle of the same month, normally taking place five days a week with an average duration of two hours. Those with roles that called for shorter time on stage sometimes rehearsed only one or two nights per week.
“As a director I do not believe in marathon rehearsals,” Arntson mentions. “When the production closes on Oct. 30, we will have been actively involved for six weeks.”
Arntson was hired as the director in early September and explains that he typically likes to begin work on the play at least two months before auditions are held: “This allows me to immerse myself in the script. The last production that I directed in Fergus Falls was Fiddler on the Roof and I also directed a play I wrote for the Funtastics Melodrama that summer.”
Arntson performed in the War of the Worlds and the 39 steps radio plays that were "COVID" produced and streamed by AC4TA. He has also served as artistic director for the Dakota Stage in Bismarck while also directing plays for St. Mary’s Central High School. Arntson has been active in theater for over 55 years as a writer, actor, teacher, judge and director. He is also a current member of the Communication Speech and Theater Association of North Dakota Hall of Fame.
“I love the interaction with the actors,” Arntson says. “I guess I'm a teacher at heart and I enjoy sharing my theatrical knowledge and experiences with the actors. In this production we have some performers on stage for the very first time in their lives. I want to make the experience a positive one.”
More information about AC4TA and ticket information can be found at the following: fergusarts.org.