Return to the stage

Cast members from left to right: Erik Vergiels (Wadsworth), Tami Vigesaa (Mrs. White), Samantha Bottko (Mrs. Peacock), El.J. Arntson (Director), Steve Vigesaa (Colonel Mustard), Kendal Nygaard (Singing Telegram Girl), Randy King (Mr. Green), Rob Rogholt (Car Cop), Lindsay Aune (Ze Cook), & Angela Fiedler (Back Up Cop).

 Submitted | Pam Magnuson

A Center for the Arts community theatre in Fergus Falls will be presenting the madcap comedy CLUE! Oct. 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m., with an additional showing taking place Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.



