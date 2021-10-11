An early October storm hit Fergus Falls on Saturday night, knocking out power to the majority of Fergus Falls. The storm rolled through around 7:30 p.m. knocking down branches and, in some cases, entire trees.
Fergus Falls police noted that the power outages started around 8 p.m on Saturday.
Communications manager at Otter Tail Power Company, Rebecca Michael, said Otter Tail Power started sending crews out by about 9:30 p.m. after the storm had blown through.
“Trees, wind and lightning caused a variety of problems, we saw outages in Fergus Falls starting around 8 p.m. We had the last of our customers restored around 1 a.m. Sunday with that outage, and then started making any other known repairs that we knew we had. In addition to Fergus Falls (were) outages in Millerville, Urbank, Garfield, Brandon, Clitherall and Vining,” said Michael.
Michael added, “On Sunday morning we saw another outage around the neighborhood surrounding Lake Region Healthcare, with about 1,000 customers from approximately 8:30-10:30 a.m. that was storm related. Sometimes outages like that can pop up after the storm has passed where another tree falls or something happens and causes another outage. We got those back online about 10:30.”
She said then on Sunday at 6 p.m., Otter Tail Power saw outages again in Fergus Falls as crews worked on permanent repairs to lines. She said Pelican Rapids customers were back online within about 15 minutes and Fergus Falls about an hour later. That particular outage affected about 6,000 customers just west of Hillcrest Academy and over to Pelican Rapids from approximately 5:55-7:10 p.m.
"Crews worked throughout the weekend to check those lines and remove debris and continue to make updates, make repairs as needed, but sometimes with those high winds like that it just we see repercussions after the fact,” said Michael.
Michael said that for the most part, all customers in Otter Tail County had power back on by 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. She did note that all the outages were separate, but related to the lingering damage from the storms that passed through on Saturday. She also said the damage was limited to mostly feeder and transmission lines, as opposed to any damage to any of the various substations.
The outages also affected various businesses around town on Sunday including Casey’s General Store and Gas on West Vernon Avenue, where customers could be seen pulling up to gas pumps only to be informed by employees of the business over a loudspeaker that they had no power and that they were not able to get fuel at that point.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said there were a few incidents the fire department managed due to the storm, as well.
“When the storm system was approaching the city, we had a crew come to the station in advance. We had five calls between 8:30-11 a.m. with a couple calls that were heating and cooling units that had malfunctioned— where the motors had gone out. We don’t know if they were necessarily lightning-related, or if it was electrical activity or what was the cause of that, just as the storm had passed through. One of the crews also took care of a downed tree on South Sheridan on the way to another call,” said Muchow.
In addition to power outages, a tree fell onto a vehicle during the storm that was reported to Fergus Falls police at approximately 9:58 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Fir Avenue on Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.