It’s a momentous project that is currently underway. The Union and Lincoln Street Resurfacing Project in Fergus Falls.
Communications Director Jean Bowman said while it looks like nothing is happening the project is progressing.
“If you're thinking the Lincoln and Union Avenue street project looks awfully quiet, you are not alone. The crew did not anticipate a rain delay and some concrete needing to be repoured in early August,” said Bowman.
Bowman explained that the crew will resume right where they left off soon.
“They anticipated being done Aug. 4 and were committed to another job out of town starting the 7th. That will be wrapped up soon and they'll be back to finish the sidewalks. The concrete contractor will be back Friday, Aug. 25 to continue work on the pedestrian ramps at intersections and along the south side of Lincoln Avenue. The mill and overlay is now delayed until the week of Sept. 11. Schedules, materials and workforce are changing frequently,” added Bowman.
As it stands now, pedestrian ramps on the north side of Lincoln Avenue are complete, while ramps on the south side of Lincoln Avenue are mostly complete; rain delays mean a few corners are still being finished, with some pavers yet to be installed and the area in front of the curbs needs to be brought up to grade.
Union Avenue ramps are still in the works. The project area is from West Fir Ave south to Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Union to Friberg.
The nature of a street resurfacing, also referred to as a mill and overlay, is a process that involves removing the top two inches of asphalt, grinding it down and then resurfacing the roadway. The final step is striping the new asphalt. There will be no below-ground utility work.
Mark Sand & Gravel of Fergus Falls is the contractor for this project.
Bowman said the plan is to have the project wrapped up by Labor Day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone