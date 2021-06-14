Finishing work and projects continue at Lincoln School through the contract with Comstock despite the facility being open and operational. Hydroseeding, a few interior projects, and horizontal striping on the exterior of the building still need to be completed. Before the striping can begin, however, caulking needs to be completed.
Superintendent Jeff Drake shared at Monday’s Fergus Falls school board meeting that there have been two attempts at caulking the building, both of which have been unsuccessful due to the performance of the Wisconsin company contracted to complete the work through Comstock. “(The exterior caulking has) been ongoing for at least six months now. That still needs to be resolved,” he explained.
Other items at the school board meeting are as follows
The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team is making their first trip to the state tournament in school history.
School District No. 544 is planning to increase capacity and programming offerings due to increased registration numbers for the 2021-22 school year.
School owned devices, such as Chromebooks, must be returned to the school as soon as possible for summer maintenance to occur on each device.
A parent survey regarding safe start for the 2021-22 school year will be sent out. This survey is a requirement for the receipt of government funding.
Homecoming is presently scheduled for Oct. 1.
The 544 Foundation took in 90 requests for funding via classroom wish lists at their last meeting.
The school district is discussing a uniform logo and color scheme for all activities across the district.
Discussions are underway regarding sports eligibility options including maintaining eligibility with a failing grade if help sessions are attended.
Lakes Country Services Cooperative has seen the first increase in contracts in quite some time with Alexandria returning to the co-op.
Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has set a budget of $9.1 million, with $4.5 million anticipated to be raised through membership fees as opposed to tournament revenue.
MSHSL has moved cross country, soccer, and track and field from a two-class to a three-class system; and has moved volleyball from a three-class to a four-class system, allowing more schools and student athletes to participate in state tournaments.
Three students are participating in the state track and field tournament — two in shotput and one in high jump.
Josh Steer has been hired as the head girls’ basketball coach.
Amy Drake (science), Janelle Holt (science) and Kendall Kohler (physical education) have been hired as teachers for the school district.
Madison Puttbrese (tech support), Perry Marcus (delivery/custodian) and Danielle Ross (Title 1 paraprofessional) have been hired.
Carolyn Anderson, special education paraprofessional, has resigned.
Jennifer Jensen has been hired as a student services coordinator.
The resignation and leave of absence for Rebecca Pierce has been rescinded.
The school board thanked retirees Linda West for her 24.5 years of service, Jerome Holicky for his 41 years of service, and Deb Sutor for her 33 years of service to Fergus Falls Public Schools.
