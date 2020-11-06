Tiny Macheel, Vietnam veteran and Daughters of the American Revolution member, showed up at the polls on Tuesday to cast her vote along with her daughter, Kimber, and granddaughter, Xyola Holm. The three generations of women expressed their passion for the American Constitution and discussed the importance of voting.
With a rich family lineage of support for this country, Tiny served in the United States Army for five years during the Vietnam War. During that time she had one in Vietnam, another at the Thai/Cambodia border, and the last serving stateside. During World War II, Tiny had two uncles serving in active duty, one who was killed in combat in Italy and another who was a prisoner of war in Germany. “I have legal documentation proving that my family lineage, all the way back, has defended America and fought for America,” Tiny shared.
“I have talked to a lot of my relatives who have been in the military and we all agree that we don’t vote for a person, per se, but we vote for the Constitution,” Tiny segued into the importance of voting. “We need to preserve our country the way it is. Contrary to ‘we need to make America great again’ is that America has been great since the get-go. This is the best country in the world and we need to keep our Constitution strong. That’s why I feel it’s important to vote. “It makes me very proud (to vote with three generations). It’s a continuation of my family’s tradition of helping the United States in any way that we can. I love America. In the Army I traveled a lot, I was stationed in Germany for a couple of years and I went to France, Belgium, Greece and was all over and (America) is just the best. It makes my heart sing to see that my children are involved in (voting).”
Kimber is the family expert on the American Constitution, what led up to and who was involved in the creation of the Constitution. The younger Macheel has been involved in politics since she was in high school, volunteering at elections back when she was in high school. “I’ve been voting since I turned 18. Especially in the last few years, you can see that going out and voting actually does matter. People need to get out and vote. It isn’t just the presidential elections every four years that matter, it’s all the other elections too and those take place less than every four years,” Kimber said.
The youngest voter in the household was 18-year-old Xyola Holm. “I’m humbled and excited to be voting for the first time at 18, not only because I’m the third generation in this family, but also because the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, 100 years ago. Women had to fight so hard and so long just to vote and 100 years later, here are three generations of women voting for our country. It makes me really happy and proud to be voting,” Holm said.
She has been politically active since she was 14 years old and has learned a lot in her early years of political involvement.
“You need to form your own opinions. I know a lot of people my age are basing their views on those of their (family). Form your own opinion whether you like politics or not. It’s all around us, you can’t avoid politics. If you don’t like something, speak up about it because (if you don’t) nothing is going to be done.”
The women entered their polling place with purpose and exited having accomplished their civic duty. Holm, participating in her first election as a voter, shared her experience. “It went faster than I expected. I’m less nervous now that it’s over, now I just have to wait for the results,” she said.
The trio of voters, three generations deep, shared that no matter the outcome, they are going to start preparing for the next election and reinforced their dedication to America, the Constitution, and the greatness of the country.
