A former Fergus Falls High School graduate has been elected as a board member for the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association.
Paul Link, U.S. Director of Sales for Väderstad, Inc., has been elected as a board member for the association. Link’s position is based in Wahpeton, which serves as Väderstad’s U.S. headquarters.
“It’s a three year position. They have people from all parts of North America involved,” said Link.
Link said he was contacted by the president of the association to ask if he would like to be part of the governing board.
“The outgoing president, Tim Burenga, phoned me ahead of time and said he would like to put me in the election for the board and asked if I had any objection to it. So I was one of five individuals put up for election and they had elected three different positions,” said Link.
The election took place during the associations marketing and distribution convention in Orlando, which was held on Oct. 25-27.
Link joins a 16-person governing board, which acts as a voice, advocate and resource for companies in each link of the farm implement supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers and equipment marketers.
“There’s a board president and a vice president, secretary, director. We report to them."
Link has been a Väderstad employee since 2021, hired as part of the company’s efforts to expand its footprint in the North American market, which included the acquisition of AGCO-AMITY JV LLC in May 2021. He has more than 25 years of experience in retail and manufacturing sales, which he leverages to help pursue Väderstad’s focus of being the world’s leading partner for outstanding emergence.
“I grew up in Fergus Falls. My wife and I are both graduates from the class of 1993. When I came aboard at Väderstad back in December of last year we made the decision to move back to the area. We had been living in northern Iowa. So I spent roughly eight months commuting back and forth weekly and then this last summer we purchased a house in Fergus Falls and moved in with our three boys. Our oldest daughter is married and still lives in Iowa. So we made the decision to move back to Fergus Falls and have family that still lives in the area,” said Link.
Link is also a graduate of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton with an associate degree in graphic communications technology.
The company Link works for, Väderstad, provides modern agriculture with innovative, highly efficient agricultural machinery and methods. By simplifying work and improving results for the farmer, the company’s vision is to become the world’s leading partner for outstanding emergence. The group is family owned with the head office.
Located in Väderstad, Sweden, and additional manufacturing sites in Overum, Sweden; Langbank, Saskatchewan; and Wahpeton. Väderstad is represented in 40 countries and on all continents. In 2021, Väderstad had 1,900 employees and a turnover of 420 million Euros, or $432,700,800 in USD.