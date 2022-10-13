SENTENCED

Trenton James Sargent, of Lino Lakes, was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court on Oct. 12.

 submitted

A Lino Lakes man was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court, on Oct. 12, for receiving stolen property after being cited for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.



