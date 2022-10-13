A Lino Lakes man was sentenced in Otter Tail County District Court, on Oct. 12, for receiving stolen property after being cited for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to court records, on Jul. 11, 2020, a New York Mills Police Officer ran the plate of a vehicle and came back as a stolen license plate out of St. Paul.
During a subsequent traffic stop, it was discovered that Trenton James Sargent, 26, and a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Austin Michael Person, did not have valid driver’s licenses.
Sargent’s license status was revoked and Person had an active felony warrant out of Becker County.
Sargent told the officer that he had just been released from the Hennepin County Jail and that he wanted to get back home and into treatment. Sargent further stated that Person and another friend picked him up and the friend told them to take the car.
Court records further state that Sargent did not know the individual’s name who had told the two men to take the car, but described him as being an older male with long hair. Person was asked if he knew who the car belonged to and he stated he did not. Person was asked who the friend was who allowed them to use the vehicle and he stated that no one allowed him to use the vehicle and denied knowing what friend the officer was talking about.
In a search of the vehicle, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located, along with 41.16 grams of a white crystal substance. The substance field tested negative for methamphetamine and heroin.
Person was taken into custody on the warrant and Sargent was issued a citation for driving after revocation at the time, but after investigation was eventually charged with receiving stolen vehicle charges.
On Aug. 21, 2020, New York Mills Police Officer Hoaby contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that the vehicle was stolen on Jul. 1, 2020, while he was on a job site.
Sargent was sentenced to 24 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility St. Cloud, with credit for time served of 564 days. Sargent’s restitution amounted to $2,767.61, along with other court fees.
