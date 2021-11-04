Many people may find themselves throwing their items into the recycling bin, pondering if that aluminum can, box, or plastic bottle will really be turned into something new. They may think, ‘Why recycle? It’s just going to end up in a landfill anyway.’
It turns out, that’s not really the case in Minnesota. In fact, Minnesota does a pretty good job giving the items in the recycling bin a new life. The average recycling facility in Minnesota ends up with only 8-10% of residual waste (materials that can’t get recycled), which is a much better rate compared to most other states throughout the country.
So, tossing that can or box into the recycling bin actually does make a difference. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, these items get turned into liner boards, new paper, packaging, decking, furniture, plastic lumber, steel siding and more. Additionally, most of these items are recycled in Minnesota, boosting the state’s economy, creating jobs for many individuals and ensuring a cleaner community for everyone.
One local group of individuals hoping to make Minnesota even more recycling savvy are the members of the area Lions Clubs. Many area clubs will be participating in the Trex Recycling Film Challenge for the next six months.
Trex is a decking company that makes decking material out of reclaimed wood and recycled plastic film. The plastic film materials Trex uses aren’t accepted in curbside recycling programs. So, instead of ending up in a landfill, Trex turns things like plastic bags, bubble wrap and produce bags into beautiful and functional decks and outdoor furniture.
According to their website, “the average 500-square foot composite Trex deck contains 140,000 recycled plastic bags.”
Grocery shopping bags, bread bags, produce bags, shrink wrap, you name it, “if it’s got some stretch to it, we can take it,” explained Diane Kunze, treasurer of the Rothsay Lions Club.
The Rothsay Lions Club, the Riverside Lions Club in Fergus Falls, the Underwood Lions and the Elizabeth Lions are all participating in the challenge. The clubs collect plastic throughout the week and then come together every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Service Food in Fergus Falls to weigh the accumulated plastic waste.
“We usually wait around for about an hour or an hour and a half just in case. Because every now and then some community members will bring in plastic and we will take that in, weigh that up, and away we go,” explained Kunze.
The plastic waste then gets sent to a Trex recycling facility where it gets turned into functional, reusable material.
The challenge runs for six months and each club has a goal of collecting 500 pounds of plastic within that time. If the club reaches their goal, they will receive a Trex recycled bench that they can place within the community.
The current recycling challenge started in October and will run through March. After each challenge is complete, clubs are able to “renew” their participation and take on another six-month challenge. Kunze says that she hopes to renew the project every six months and continually have the program going. “We’re kind of planning on having this as an ongoing project,” she said.
The Rothsay Lions Club has completed one challenge already and earned their recycled bench. “We got our first bench and we placed ours at the Rothsay Event Center,” shared Kunze. The location of the next bench is still up for debate, but ideas include placing it at one of Rothsay’s public parks or near the school.
“I would love to see all these benches just dotting everywhere in Rothsay,” said Kunze, “just all over the place. That would be really kind of nice.”
The Riverside Lions Club also recently completed a successful challenge and is ordering a green colored recycled bench. “Since theirs is green and a different color, it’s taking longer for them to get it,” explained Kunze. “The program apparently got so popular that Trex kind of got a little behind on the benches,” she laughed, “which is good!”
Individuals who are interested in recycling their plastic film have a wide range of drop-off locations to choose from. The Rothsay Lions Club has collection boxes at New Life Church in Rothsay, the Rothsay Public School and the recreation center. “You can just bring it there … put your bags of plastic bags in another plastic bag and we’ll pick it up from there,” said Kunze.
The Riverside Lions Club has collection boxes at the Fergus Falls Public Library and at Fleet Farm.
“I just think it’s a win-win for everybody and everything,” said Kunze about the program, “I mean, you get rid of the extra plastic bags that accumulate in your house from grocery shopping and instead of it going right into the garbage into the landfill, it goes into us and it goes into the Trex recycling program and it gets made into these benches.”
The challenge has turned into something that the clubs look forward to. One could almost say recycling with friends is the new pastime. “We kind of have fun with it,” explained Kunze, describing how the program allows members from different clubs to spend time together, “it’s nice to do something together.”