The Lions Reading Program for the Visually and Physically Impaired will celebrate its 30th year of existence in 2022.
The service was started by local volunteer readers in 1992, but went on the air for the first time on April 1, 1993, but started screening and training its readers and procuring the needed equipment. Three area civic clubs also helped raise the necessary $4,000 — the Riverside Lions Club, Elizabeth Lions and Fergus Falls Lioness.
The service broadcasts daily newspapers, current magazines and periodicals and a wide variety of books to appeal to a diverse range of interests, including the Daily Journal.
One of the original local readers and original Riverside Lions member, Ginny Paulson, said it has always been a passion of hers to present the broadcasts.
“I have been involved with the program since it started in a variety of ways. On the board of directors several times and as a reader since the program began,” said Paulson.
Paulson says prior to their start in 1992, no one else was doing this anywhere on a remote basis. The idea for the service came from an employee that worked at the former Regional Treatment Center who was losing their sight.
“He was going blind, and was losing contact with people and what was going on in the community. He was working at the time and didn’t have anyone to read the local news to him. He would go downtown and walk into the cafe to find out what was going on and he just really felt out of place. He contacted the State Services for the Blind, and was wondering if there was anything that could be done so that newspapers could be read locally,” added Paulson.
From there Paulson says, working with the State Services for the Blind, and with the involvement of the local Lions Clubs they devised a way to interrupt the statewide broadcast of “Radio Talking Book” (RTB) for one hour.
Subsequently, the Lions Reading program has partnered with Radio Talking Book (RTB) for many years and is a free news and information service that broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week to listeners across Minnesota and the nation.
Big changes occurred in 2020. Prior to Oct. 1, RTB no longer broadcast via radio. But rather through the RTB app, online via the web or by using a digital assistant like a smart speaker.
RTB is available as an Alexa Skill on Amazon devices, and through an app on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets. The best part, Lion Pamela Shroden says, is that now programs are archived for one week, which means that blind and sight impaired people can listen to their local newspapers being read 24/7, anytime they want.
The broadcast is available through any computer, online at Radio Talking Book Minnesota/State Services for the Blind.
Other Greater Minnesota locations that offer the reading of area newspapers include Duluth, Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud.
Shroden says anyone can volunteer for the program. They read the local area newspapers Monday-Saturday from 6-8 p.m., except on holidays. Volunteers read with a partner or alone. They dedicate two hours in one evening, each month if they can, for preparation and reading to listeners.
Anyone interested in becoming a reader can contact Lion Ginny Paulson at 218-736-5109 or Lion Pamela Shroden 218-731-2954.