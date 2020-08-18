President Donald J. Trump made a campaign stop at Mankato Regional Airport, to speak to a crowd in an event titled “Joe Biden’s has failed on jobs and the economy.” Jordan Rasmusson, GOP candidate for Minnesota State House of Representatives from District 8A, was invited to attend.
“As the Republican candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives here in Otter Tail County, I was invited to go down and hear the president’s remarks,” Rasmusson said. “President Trump is targeting Minnesota in his reelection efforts and both the president and his team have placed significant resources in Minnesota, including here in Otter Tail County, to turn Minnesota red for the first time since Richard Nixon won Minnesota.”
Minnesota has been a blue state since 1972, a status it only managed to narrowly hold onto last year with a 1.5% margin, and dissatisfaction with Democratic leadership’s response to the murder of George Floyd in May has led to Minnesota becoming what a Politico article describes as “the most volatile swing state of all,” one that Trump is convinced he can win over.
“Fascists, they are fascists,” Trump said about Democrats in the opening of his Mankato remarks, calling Democratic candidate Joe Biden a puppet of ‘left wing extremism.’ Trump warned against the economic damage and social collapse a Biden presidency would cause, saying Minnesota would not allow it to happen: “You will deliver a historic victory for our values, our citizens and our treasured way of life.”
“His remarks focused on jobs and the economy, in particular how both a state and a nation can recover economically from the damage that COVID has done. President Trump specifically talked about how his efforts to get rid of senseless regulations has helped jobs come back both in the Iron Range and how his trade deals have helped American dairy farmers, both here in Otter Tail County and across the state,” Rasmusson said.
In his speech, Trump said about his steel tariffs, “For years you watched as politicians like ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden, who’s been in office for 47 years, allowed foreign nations to crush Minnesota’s mining, look at your mining industry was crushed by dumping tons and tons of cheap iron and steel into our country. I saw what was happening, I did something about it.”
While he did speak on the economy and the effects of his trade wars, he also spoke about the civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul, criticizing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz for wanting to “defund” the police department in Minneapolis. He also falsely took credit for sending in the National Guard, a power presidents do not have and only governors do.
The crowd size was limited due to COVID-19 regulations, and Rasmusson says those regulations were being taken seriously. “Everyone was tested with a thermometer before going in, they gave masks, hand sanitizers to everyone, and the reason there was a limited number of people there was because of the COVID restrictions, having it outdoors also helped. That was something to be noted, it wasn’t a typical Trump rally” he said.
During Trump’s remarks, hundreds of people gathered on Mankato’s Veterans Memorial Bridge to protest Trump’s policies, showing their support for causes like Black Lives Matter, the USPS and DFL candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.