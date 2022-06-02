One can imagine, for a moment, driving down a county road with garbage blowing everywhere. Some people just don’t care and will throw everything from fast food bags and containers to dirty diapers out of their car windows. However, on the flip side of the coin are the people that do care.
These people are the volunteers of area businesses and organizations that, at least twice a year, walk along county roadways and pick up refuse for the Otter Tail County (OTC) Adopt-A-Highway program.
In terms of numbers, trash collection along roadways in the county is very expensive with approximately $10,000 per year (average) for picking up litter. Statewide, Minnesota Department of Transportation spends approximately $2,000,000 per year for the state highways.
The process in Otter Tail County (OTC) for becoming a volunteer business or organization is very streamlined and simple. Community groups, churches, businesses, individuals or other interested parties adopt a county highway for at least two years and can select a segment of county highway at least two miles in length and agree to pick up the litter along both sides of the roadway at least twice per year.
In turn, OTC provides high visibility vests, trash bags and safety information that participants need to be aware of. After collection occurs, the county will also remove filled trash bags and any large, heavy or hazardous items that are encountered. The county also places a sign along the chosen segment of the roadway. The Adopt-A-Highway sign has become synonymous with the program across Minnesota and the nation.
The county says participants in the program must be at least 12-years-old, and those under 18 must have adequate adult supervision. Work may not be allowed on or near holidays.
One unexpected perk of participating in the program is that OTC allows volunteers to recycle aluminum cans and other recyclables they find. Depending on the roadway, this could be a few extra dollars dispersed among volunteers or donated to the charity of their choice.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) just announced that thousands of Adopt-a-Highway volunteers helped to keep Minnesota roadsides clean and free of litter in 2021 by picking up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches. Across Minnesota, over 1,500 Adopt-a-Highway groups volunteered their time for more than 70,000 hours collectively last year. With 830 roadway sections currently available for adoption statewide. The Adopt-a-Highway program has been part of MnDOT’s maintenance operations since 1990.
There are currently 168 businesses involved in the Otter Tail County Adopt-A-Highway program. More information is available by visiting ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/adopt-a-highway.