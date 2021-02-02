Recently, the Fergus Falls Area 544 Foundation, who provides grants to fund various products and services to the school district, provided Dane Froiland’s general music class with necessary supplies for bucket drumming. “The first day when I had received my materials, my students walked into the room and the energy level instantly went up. Their eyes were very wide seeing 50 of the buckets and the drum sticks. They were so excited to have their own instrument to play. As we have continued to focus on bucket drumming in class, it has been fun for me seeing my students develop skills to play different rudiments and increase their rhythmic ability, playing and counting both simple and complex rhythms,” shared Froiland, who has taught general music to fifth- and sixth-grade students who do not participate in a traditional performing ensemble, such as band, choir, or orchestra.
Froiland came to Fergus Falls in 2018 and has always been impressed with the generosity of the 544 Foundation. Knowing about the limitations on school budgets, he identified that the best option to secure new resources for his students would be to request the funding through the foundation. Fifty 5 gallon buckets and sets of snare drum sticks were requested and fully funded, giving students an opportunity to learn to play an instrument.
Throughout the year, Froiland has been teaching rhythm, dynamics, and different rudiments to play on bucket drums, such as flams, paradiddles, and double strokes, all of which would not be possible without the generous support of the 544 Foundation.
“I am very thankful for the generosity of the community and Fergus Falls alumni that have donated to the 544 foundation. It amazes me how many requests are either partially or fully funded each school year. The support of the 544 foundation is appreciated by the students and staff of ISD 544. Thank you 544 Foundation!!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.