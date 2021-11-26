According to the National Farmers Union (NFU), farmers and ranchers will only receive 14.3 cents for every dollar Americans spend on their Thanksgiving meal this year.
Though American consumers are watching their grocery bills increase, almost none of that increase is being passed on to America’s family farmers and ranchers.
“Ordinarily, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with our loved ones and enjoy a big meal,” said NFU president, Rob Larew in a press release. “But for many Americans, the cost of traditional holiday foods may simply be out of reach for some families.”
Over the past several decades, multiple waves of mergers and acquisitions have resulted in an uncompetitive and fragile agriculture and food supply chain in which farmers are underpaid. In fact, the share of every dollar consumers spend on food has fallen from 50% for every dollar in 1952 to less than 15% for every dollar today.
“The National Farmers Union is fighting for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws and breaking up the corporate monopolies that use their size to unfairly take advantage of farmers and ranchers while forcing consumers to pay higher prices at the grocery store,” stated Larew. “Enough is enough; someone must stand up to these corporate monopolies destroying family farms and undermining national food supply.”
