During October, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fisheries crews will be busy harvesting and stocking walleye fingerlings all across the state. In Otter Tail County, DNR Fisheries will harvest and stock walleye fingerlings into seventeen lakes. These lakes include Adley, Norway, Rose, Big McDonald, Eagle, Pebble, Silver, Jewett, Paul, Pickerel, Sybil, West McDonald, Elbow, West Battle, Clitherall, Long (by Vergas) and Long (north of Fergus Falls). Approximately 7,475 pounds of walleye fingerlings will be stocked into these lakes this fall.
Walleye fingerlings are produced in DNR rearing ponds. The rearing ponds are shallow, fertile water basins that the DNR leases access rights to. In the spring, area DNR fisheries crews take newly hatched walleye fry from the Walker Lake Fish Hatchery and stock them into these ponds. The fry are then allowed to feed and grow on their own over the summer months. The fry will feed on natural foods that are produced in the ponds including zooplankton, a variety of invertebrates, and minnows. The mosquito-sized fry grow over the summer into four to eight-inch walleye fingerlings.
Area fisheries crews set trap nets into the rearing ponds to capture the walleye fingerlings. Several times a week the crews collect fingerlings from the traps. The fingerlings are weighed and transferred to a transport truck. The fingerlings are then released into one of the lakes on the stocking list. Once stocked, fingerlings will grow approximately three inches per year. Walleyes will be about 14 inches in length or weigh about one pound at four years of age.
The amount of fingerlings stocked into a lake is based on the littoral acreage of each individual lake. Littoral acreage is the number of acres of the lake that is 15 feet or less in depth. The standard stocking rate is one pound of fingerlings per littoral acre. For instance, a lake with 450 littoral acres will be stocked with 450 pounds of walleye fingerlings. The rate for each specific lake is identified in a Lake Management Plan. Rates can vary depending on whether a lake is identified as a core walleye fingerling stocking lake or as a primary or secondary management species. Stocking frequency is also identified in the Lake Management Plan. The standard fingerling stocking rotation is every other year; however, a few lakes are stocked every third year or two out of three years.
Walleye fingerling stocking allows Area DNR fisheries managers to manage for walleye angling opportunities in lakes where walleye populations would otherwise be non-existent or exist at very low densities due to a lack of walleye natural reproduction because of a paucity of suitable spawning habitat. Walleye fingerling stocking is a tool DNR fisheries managers can use to maintain fishable walleye populations in some lakes; however, it is not a panacea. Walleye fingerling stocking success is very limited on lakes with moderate to high-density northern pike populations, as a large majority of the fingerlings are predated upon by the pike. As such, walleye fingerling stocking is just one of several tools DNR fisheries biologists can use to help sustain walleye populations at fishable levels in some of the lakes in Otter Tail County.
