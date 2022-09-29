During October, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fisheries crews will be busy harvesting and stocking walleye fingerlings all across the state. In Otter Tail County, DNR Fisheries will harvest and stock walleye fingerlings into seventeen lakes. These lakes include Adley, Norway, Rose, Big McDonald, Eagle, Pebble, Silver, Jewett, Paul, Pickerel, Sybil, West McDonald, Elbow, West Battle, Clitherall, Long (by Vergas) and Long (north of Fergus Falls). Approximately 7,475 pounds of walleye fingerlings will be stocked into these lakes this fall.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?