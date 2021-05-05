Crystal Amy Music recorded her first EP in Nashville, Tennessee, in December 2020, just eight months after she began writing music. Her EP, titled “Initial Disclosures” drops on May 7.
Lemmer was connected with Adam Whitehead of the music label 32 South, who offered her a recording deal after reviewing her songwork. Ben Wilson, who forms the group My One and Only alongside his wife, Kassi, led Lemmer’s recording sessions.
Lemmer chose “Initial Disclosures” as the title for her EP as an homage to her recently obtained law degree. Initial disclosures are the first discovery releases in matters of litigation.
“I thought ‘Initial Disclosures’ would be a cool title, being that these are the first of my songs that are being released,” Lemmer expressed. Coincidentally, Lemmer will be licensed to practice law the same day her EP is released.
On Friday, the five-song EP will be available on multiple platforms, including iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify.
