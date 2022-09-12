Book signing

Bob Riepe at a recent book signing event at the Otter Tail County Historical Society. Riepe has authored four books and is currently working on a fifth with a majority of the content originating from his research into the Poor Farm Cemetery of Fergus Falls. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bob Riepe, of Perham, has just published “Absolution," a story of a married couple set in 1880’s Fergus Falls that deals with the themes of forgiveness and overcoming the tragedies of life. Although “Absolution” is Riepe’s first novel, it is the fourth book he’s authored.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?