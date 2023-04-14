STORY OF FORGIVENESS

Perham author Bob Riepe releases new book based in the Fergus Falls area, circa 1880's. 

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Local writer Bob Riepe, of Perham, is no stranger to the publishing world and the reading public. He already has three books that he has released and "Absolution" will be his fourth.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?