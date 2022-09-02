Commitment to conservation

Keen conservationists gathered at the Wiegers WPA to celebrate area residents and their continued commitment to preserving crucial wildlife habitat. 

 By Tor Anderson Daily Journal

Ducks Unlimited unveiled a plaque with longtime conservation advocates Dr. Mack and Debra Karnes, on Aug. 27, at a local wildlife production area honoring John and Donna Pittenger for their lifelong dedication to conserving and maintaining wetlands and waterfowl.



