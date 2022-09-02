Ducks Unlimited unveiled a plaque with longtime conservation advocates Dr. Mack and Debra Karnes, on Aug. 27, at a local wildlife production area honoring John and Donna Pittenger for their lifelong dedication to conserving and maintaining wetlands and waterfowl.
Located just northwest of Fergus Falls, Wiegers WPA encompasses over 200 acres of federal land and consists of a complex of wetland basins and upland grassland habitat that has been improved in efforts to preserve a rich water fowling heritage and help to augment wider conservation of the Prairie Pothole Region.
The work completed in Otter Tail County is a component of DU’s Living Lakes Initiative, a program with a vision to enhance, restore and protect shallow lakes and wetlands from central Iowa through northern Minnesota to provide high-quality aquatic food and habitat resources for migrating and breeding waterfowl.
Neil Powers of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service serves as the project leader for the Fergus Falls wetland management district and describes the work and cooperation involved in improving the Wiegers WPA for public use and area wildlife: “The work of conservation is challenging – every day it’s difficult put all of those parts and pieces together. That takes partnerships, like the special relationship we have with DU.”
The scope of the project included approximately 34 acres of wetland enhancement across 9 individual basins. DU collaborated with USFW to remove sediment from wetland basins, construct ditch plugs and remove over 1,600 feet of subsurface drain tile. Other work accomplished included the removal of trees to enhance the attractiveness to ground-nesting waterfowl and other grassland birds and the construction of rock spillways at wetland outlets to better manage water levels conducive to duck habitat.
The work done to improve the wetlands will result in clear water with abundant emergent and submersed aquatic vegetation and an aquatic invertebrate community to provide important nesting, brood-rearing and migration habitat for waterfowl.
The improvements will also result in increased hunting and birding opportunities for area residents along with creating an area capable of holding more water, resulting in decreased runoff and increased groundwater recharge.
“I want to recognize the Karnes for all they have done – the donations, the support – it means the world to DU and makes these things possible,” mentions Dominic Lawrence, DU’s director of development for Minnesota and Iowa.
