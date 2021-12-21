Nationwide reports and social-media posts are declaring that hospitals are once again being flooded with COVID-19 cases, resulting in a lack of hospital beds and overrun facilities.
Locally, the outlook is much different. Roberta Young, chief nursing officer at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls shared that “our two-week positivity rate has recently and slowly begun to decrease” and that LRH currently has inpatient beds available.
There are challenges the facility faces in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest of which being maintaining staffing and finding places to transfer patients who need a higher level of care than that which can be provided locally. “When a patient needs a higher level of care, we are experiencing a slower response from our partners in tertiary care centers to transfer patients because of the challenges they are facing with staffing and full hospitals,” Young explained. “They continue to work with us collaboratively and to give the best care possible for patients in our communities.”
The aforementioned staffing issues are directly related to employees out on quarantine and/or the inability to fill open positions.
LRH currently sees anywhere from three to 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on any given day, though Young noted that they have seen an increase in influenza cases as of late.
LRH continues to encourage vaccines and boosters and advises people to use the standard precautions — handwashing, staying home when sick, wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, etc.
“Above all please consider getting the vaccine if you haven’t received it already and a booster vaccine if you are in that window,” urged Young. “While it doesn’t always keep you from getting COVID, it continues to prove extremely helpful in decreasing severity of illness and likelihood of hospitalization.”
Young also encourages the community to help support and life up LRH staff as an ongoing request. LRH echoed messages from larger Minnesota systems — “We are all heartbroken that this is going on in our community. Yet, we continue to be here every day taking good care of people and doing what needs to be done. We are grateful for our resilient staff who press on and who feel so passionate about giving good care to our community.”
