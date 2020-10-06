As the community nears the general election in November, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, KBRF and PEG Access will be hosting its third and final Otter Tail County Community Debate Thursday at 7 p.m.
In the third debate, the hosts will welcome in the candidates running for the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioner for Districts 1, 3 and 5.
In District 1, candidates Dan Bucholz and Betsy Roder will be debating for the seat. Current Commissioner Doug Huebsch did not seek reelection in the district, leaving it without an incumbent candidate.
In another race that will see two new candidates vie for the seat, Kurt Mortenson and Christine Tungseth will discuss issues and policies that impact Otter Tail County’s District 3.
In the last portion of the debate, incumbent Lee Rogness will exchange views with Angie Brown during the District 5 seat.
The final debate will be broadcast on PEG Access, KBRF AM 1250 and the Daily Journal Facebook page at 7 p.m. R.C. Drews will moderate the final debate.
