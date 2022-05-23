The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization was founded in 1920 with the goal of providing ongoing support to veterans and their families, ranging from arranging transportation to and from medical appointments to assisting with filing benefits claims. In 2021 alone, veterans represented by the DAV through this process received more than $25 billion in earned benefits.
With over 1,200 chapters throughout the nation, the DAV aims ensure that disabled veterans across the country are receiving the necessary support they need and are aware of the myriad of benefits available to former service members at no cost; 37 DAV chapters are located within Minnesota, and Fergus Falls is home to Chapter 25 of the organization.
Scott Meder is a representative of the DAV here in Fergus Falls, and he hopes to shed more light on ongoing area programs aimed at helping local veterans: “One of the main initiatives run by our local DAV are the green clothing donation bins you see around town, where we gather clothing related items and then sell these collections to Savers, where they’re either resold or recycled.”
“We’ve been filling a semi-trailer every eight to 10 weeks,” Meder explains. “The people of the community are very generous donators, and this community involvement equates to a lot of positive results."
The donations the local DAV collects equates to over 100 tons of material staying out of landfills every year. The donations also give people all over the country the opportunity to purchase gently used clothing at a great price.
“Most importantly, the money we raise helps veterans in need and funds projects that are veteran as well as community related.” Meder comments.
If driving around Fergus Falls, chances are likely that one will come across a conveniently located green DAV clothing donation bin. They are located at the following sites:
4 bins at MN Motors
1 at Fleet Farm
4 at the YMCA
4 at the Stop and Go carwash
Meder notes that only clothing-related items are accepted and asks donors not to leave anything outside of the bins, as it makes collection much more difficult.
Looking to join the DAV? DAV Chapter 25 membership is open to veterans with any level of disability rating recognized by the Veterans Administration; lifetime memberships are $300, with $200 being subsidized by state and federal agencies.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone