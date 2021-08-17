Two local companies have announced across the board raises for current and prospective employees.
Vector Windows on International Drive in Fergus Falls’ CEO Jeff Ackerson commented on the wage increases.
“We looked at our most differentiated assets to compete in our marketplace. For us, that’s our employees. They help improve our efficiencies. They help us to make sure we all stay safe and build a quality product. As we looked at the investments we have made in capital equipment and in other areas, we thought our best investment going forward was our employment base,” said Ackerson.
Ackerson added, “Vector Windows and Doors is announcing a substantial investment into our most valued assets, our employees. At Vector, we care about our people and in line with our mission of improving the quality of people’s lives we are immediately implementing an increase of our starting wages to $18 per hour for the first shift and $19 per hour for the second shift. In addition, Vector has implemented a 15% wage increase across all of our current hourly team members and completive adjustments for our salaried employees. We trust these investments will create a meaningful impact in the lives of our employees, their families and communities.”
Vector Windows is a leader in crafting high-efficiency vinyl windows for the Upper Midwest. Providing windows and doors with features homeowners want and the reliability and service builders depend on. With Vector, you’ll find quality windows and doors that achieve dependable results with quick delivery times and personalized service. Vector Windows was founded in 1995 in Fergus Falls as Vinylite Windows.
Lisa Gibson, communications manager for Green Plains Inc. provided an official statement from the company stating, “Green Plains places significant importance on our team members at all locations. Culture is crucial here, and company-wide raises, including those announced recently at Green Plains Otter Tail in Fergus Falls, are key to the recruitment and retention of talent in our organization. At Green Plains, we appreciate our people. Our people do the work to fulfill our mission: leading the transformation into biorefineries as we create sustainable ingredients that matter.”
Green Plains Inc., is North America’s fourth-largest ethanol producer, operating 11 ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Tennessee with a combined expected operating capacity of 1 billion gallons of ethanol per year. Green Plains also operates an independent third-party ethanol marketing service that currently provides marketing services to its affiliated plants as well as four third-party ethanol producers with expected operating capacity of 360 million gallons per year. Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc., was founded by Barry Ellsworth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.