The legalization of recreational cannabis use is back in the spotlight in Minnesota once again, going before the House of Representatives on Apr. 24, for a final vote. Historically, recreational cannabis bills have passed through the Minnesota House of Representatives and have seen their end once they reach the Senate. Only time will tell the outcome of the bill this time around.
With the topic of legalization of cannabis at the forefront of the minds of many, those both for and against recreational use, the question of medically prescribed cannabis usage and it's legalities for employment at a city, county and state level have arisen.
In Minnesota, medical cannabis was legalized and signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton in May 2014, after passing the House 89-40 and Senate 46-16. Initially, there were nine diagnoses that would qualify a patient for the Minnesota Department of Health's Medical Cannabis Program. Currently, per Minnesota Department of Health's website, there are 19 qualifying diagnoses:
- Alzheimer's disease.
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Autism spectrum disorder (must meet DSM-5).
- Cancer.
- Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder.
- Chronic pain.
- Glaucoma.
- HIV/AIDS.
- Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease.
- Intractable pain.
- Irritable bowel syndrome (effective Aug. 1, 2023).
- Obsessive-compulsive disorder (effective Aug. 1, 2023).
- Obstructive sleep apnea.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy.
- Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS).
- Sickle cell disease.
- Terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of less than one year.
- Tourette syndrome.
Since the program's inception in 2014, registered medical cannabis users have increased from 837 registered program participants in 2015, to 40,345 in 2023 (first quarter data).
There are a number of city, county and state-level employment opportunities that require a drug screenings in order to qualify for employment; however, this doesn't necessarily mean that a registered medical marijuana user is exempt from employment in those roles.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires a clean drug screen for all substances, included marijuana, in order to hold a commercial drivers license (CDL) in accordance with federal regulations and drug/alcohol testing. Therefore, even if prescribed, a registered and lawful medical marijuana user will not qualify for employment that requires a CDL. This applies to all positions requiring a CDL in the United States.
Disregarding the requirements of a CDL, registered medical marijuana users in Minnesota do qualify for employment at a state, county or city level if their drug screen tests positive for marijuana, should the prescription/registration be shared with their employer, assuming certain usage criteria are followed, such as not utilizing the substance while on the job.
Kristopher Stach, registered nurse and owner of Elevate Dispensary in downtown Fergus Falls, stays current with cannabis regulations and proposals at a state level.
Emma Olson with MnDOT, clarified: "Non-CDL positions at MnDOT are not subject to pre-employment or random drug/alcohol testing."
Mike Hartwell with the City of Fergus Falls explained that all employees are initially tested during the pre-employment process and a job offer is contingent on passing both a drug and alcohol test; but "if they are a registered medical cannabis user, then they would have a medical card, allowing them to use this prescribed medication. This would not disqualify them."
Otter Tail County confirmed that they follow MnDOT standards regarding the usage of medical cannabis.