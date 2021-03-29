Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) continues to celebrate Women’s History Month and the growing number of women entrepreneurs in the area. They are pleased to announce that Variant Digital, a web design and business consulting service, has relaunched this month. Owner Jaime Price-Anderson can provide a variety of services ranging from web design, content creation, hosting and maintenance to technical documentation, business planning and strategy, and 3D printing and prototyping.
Price-Anderson initially launched Variant Digital in 2012 after relocating to rural Minnesota. She relocated to Minnesota with her husband to be closer to family. Variant Digital provided professional business consulting services to existing small businesses and startups. With over 16 years of experience as a certified project management professional (PMP), Price-Anderson has the expertise to serve numerous industries, including manufacturing, nonprofit and government sectors. Her varied skill set is evidenced by the breadth of clientele she has served, including F-M Coalition to End Homelessness, the state of Minnesota, and Pure Aesthetics, to name a few.
“I really enjoy helping clients solve technical problems. I’m passionate about helping people with their businesses and if I can’t help, I will find someone who can. Whether it’s ‘just a website’ so people can find you online or updating employee handbooks or outsourcing tech writing services, I can get you started.
“I decided to relaunch Variant when I realized a lot of local businesses and entrepreneurs may need creative technical solutions to adapt their business to the pandemic. Variant Digital aspires not only to provide a range of business services but to create new jobs, expand remote work opportunities, and collaborate with local businesses,” said Price-Anderson.
To learn more and request a free consultation, visit variantdigital.net or follow their social media @variantdigital.
GFF business development coordinator NeTia Bauman said, “With the recent uptick in new startups and the growing need for existing businesses to refine strategy and establish succession planning, Variant Digital provides a critical resource to our business community. We look forward to the future success of Variant Digital and the industries they support.”
