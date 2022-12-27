Each year, the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices that improve and protect Otter Tail County’s natural resources. This year’s outstanding conservationists are Troy and Jodi Becker and their son Kolby, of Vining.
The Beckers are a fifth-generation operation that is now a farm to fork angus beef suppliers. They have been a part of the Conservation Stewardship Program offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for eight years. They practice rotational grazing on 1200 acres with their 500 head, installed cattle water exclusions, utilize no-till planting and raise their own forage. They have enrolled wetland acres into U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service easements. The Beckers have also practiced their own forest management on 65 acres to encourage new growth and provide better wildlife habitat.
The SWCD feels that the Beckers are great examples of producers that value conservation and see it as a necessity for the future success of their family operation. The Beckers are also prominent fixtures in their local community and are a great example for other farm families to look up to. Congratulations to the Beckers for your outstanding conservation efforts
