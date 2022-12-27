Farmers

Troy, Jodi and Kolby Becker.

 Submitted

Each year, the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices that improve and protect Otter Tail County’s natural resources. This year’s outstanding conservationists are Troy and Jodi Becker and their son Kolby, of Vining.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?