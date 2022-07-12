Local law enforcement and the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in conjunction with the Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition are teaming up to keep drivers and passengers safe, raising awareness of the risks of speeding and reminding them to obey speed limits.
The statistics speak for themselves. Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said over the last couple years they’ve seen an increase in speeding and even greater speed levels than in the past and said their department will be out in full force to monitor.
“During the summer months there are obviously more people on our roadways and speed creates more danger out there. We’re going to do our best to make sure people are slowing down,” said Fitzgibbons.
Fitzgibbons also pointed out important seat belts are while traveling.
“If you do in fact get in a crash, your survival increases substantially if you’re wearing a seatbelt,” added Fitzgibbons
Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition states that more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities were speeding related and there was a dramatic increase of at least 17% in speeding related crash fatalities from 2019-20.
In 2020 alone, there were 11,258 people killed in speeding related crashes, accounting for 29% of all fatal crashes in the United States. Also in 2020, 30% of male drivers ages 18-34 and 17% of female drivers ages 18-34 involved in fatal crashes were speeding. Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding. In 2020, 37% of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, compared to 17% of non-speeding drivers. And the chances of a vehicle crash on wet roads increase drastically when a vehicle is speeding.
Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for both the driver, passengers and even pedestrians, while reducing a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. A speeding driver also affects stopping distances: As speed increases, so do the odds of a vehicle crash. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.
“Speeding is a choice that drivers make,” said Connor West, sergeant at the Fergus Falls Police Department. “Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish decision that can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passenger, and pedestrians. No matter where you are going or what the reason is, there is no excuse for speeding.”
According to NHTSA, local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders: In 2020, 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on non-interstate roadways.
“The effects of speeding are deadly — during the campaign, our officers and other law enforcement partners throughout the county will increase efforts to help remind drivers to slow down and obey the posted limit,” said West.
Young people and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds and they represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes.
“We are asking our community to please slow down and obey the posted signs,” said West. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert. The posted speed limit is the law. No excuses.”
The Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition carries out efforts of the statewide Towards Zero Deaths program. Their mission is to drive Otter Tail County towards zero deaths on our roadways. More information at minnesotatzd.org.