Volunteer

Ashby American Legion Auxiliary Unit #357 44 member, Joyce Lacey, volunteering at Military Appreciation Night at the Twin Cities Auto Show with MACV Employment Program Manager, A.J. Brock.

 Submitted

Apr. 4, was designated as Military Appreciation Night at the Twin Cities Auto Show. It was a time for veterans and active military to connect with nonprofits and local service providers dedicated to serving their needs. Ashby American Legion Auxiliary 44 year member, Joyce Lacey, served as a volunteer.



