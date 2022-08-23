The Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club is a non-profit conservation organization that has been working to preserve local natural resources since its foundation in 1920.
The organization recently received the Partner Appreciation Award in recognition for its efforts and projects benefiting local hunters, fishermen and keen outdoor enthusiasts of all description in the local area.
Chuck Traxler, the deputy regional director for the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was honored to present the club with the prestigious award, which is the highest civilian recognition that the region can bestow upon a conservation organization.
The award is given by the Midwest Region to recognize groups outside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who have worked alongside agency staff as partners to make notable contributions to further environmental and natural resource efforts.
“We can’t do this work alone,” Traxler notes. “Because of FFFGC’s conservation work, everyone has access to more quality hunting, wildlife watching, hiking and all sorts of other recreation.”
The FFFGC has been an instrumental partner for much of the work that agency staff have undertaken since the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District was established in 1962. The club’s history goes even further back, fostering wildlife and habitat conservation in western Minnesota more than 100 years. Since that time, their work has been defined by perseverance, dedication and unwavering support.
The club undertook important wildlife propagation efforts and worked with local landowners and private organizations to protect rapidly declining Canada goose populations more than 60 years ago. In following years, the club’s membership worked closely with city and state partners to establish the Fergus Falls Goose Refuge to further bolster their conservation efforts.
Since that time, the organization has expanded their conservation leadership and partnering efforts within the community. The club served as an important conduit that helped pave the way for the establishment of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in 1997. In addition, the organization also acquired and restored 1,200 acres that provide critical habitat linkages between tracts that comprise a multi-agency conservation estate. This approach has expanded blocks of habitat, reduced fragmentation and afforded new recreational opportunities, which dramatically improved overall habitat quality.
“The club’s work to assist the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District contributes directly to the mission of our agency and clearly identifies with priorities that benefit people and wildlife,” said Neil Powers, project leader for the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District. “They have done an exceptional job of acting locally, while thinking much more broadly.”